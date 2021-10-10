CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grading the Packers: Offense gets highest marks, makes up for rocky performance by defense in win over the Bengals

By JIM POLZIN
La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 25-22 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Packers had a 300-yard passer (Aaron Rodgers), a 200-yard receiver (Davante Adams) and a 100-yard rusher (Aaron Jones). Not to be overlooked is that an offensive line down three starters held up well and helped pave the way for those gaudy numbers. Rodgers started the game slowly and was 2 of 7 at one point, but he was excellent through the last three quarters and overtime. Adams continues to find ways to get open despite defenses knowing the ball is coming to him and throwing double teams at the star receiver.

