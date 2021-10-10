CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Story Behind the Song: Jo Dee Messina, ‘That’s God’

By Erin Duvall
In 2010, Jo Dee Messina released an EP trilogy, the Unmistakable series. Unmistakable: Inspiration, the final of the three projects, includes a particularly personal song, "That's God." Messina was in the midst of some personal struggles when she and bandmate Brent Rader co-wrote "That's God." She'd been inspired and reminded...

survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
