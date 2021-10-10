CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattress Mack places $2 million bet on an Astros World Series title, which would pay out a record $22 million

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Astros began the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, and one man has arguably as much riding on the series as the players and coaches. In June, Houston-based business owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale used the William Hill mobile app to bet $2 million (+1000) on the Astros to win the World Series, which would payout $22 million — the largest amount in U.S. sports betting history — if successful.

