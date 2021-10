Family owned, Filipino-infused, fast-casual taco shop, Salyulitas Mexican Food is having its grand opening and ribbon cutting on October 9, 2021 from 11 – 3pm, with its first Vegas location Las Vegas strip. A place where you can get traditional Mexican food with a Filipino twist, the restaurant chain is expanding from its 6 other locations in San Diego, offers “fresh” quality food, with a unique menu. First 30 customers will receive a free Hot Cheetos Burrito and Hot Cheetos Burrito T-shirt! The special for the soft opening will be the Lumpia Burritos for $10.99, local specials, Rosy’s Fries plus t-shirt giveaways, as supplies last!

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO