A man died after getting attacked by bystanders when he drove his car onto a sidewalk in attempts to strike pedestrians
A man died after driving onto a sidewalk in attempts to strike pedestrians before bystanders pulled him out of the car and allegedly attacked him in California Saturday. The driver was involved in a verbal altercation around midnight inside a business in Hawthorne, after which he was asked to leave, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD) said in a news release. Hawthorne is about 15 miles from Los Angeles.www.kimt.com
