The Mackinac Bridge Authority has reinstated the driver assistance program where they will chauffeur you across the span, but now it will cost you. "We'll cross that bridge when we come to it" is not only a risky strategy for life, it can trigger acute anxiety in gephyrophobiacs. "Gephura" is the Greek word for bridge, thus gephyrphobia is "the anxiety disorder or specific phobia characterized by the fear of bridges and tunnels." People with this condition are crippled by fear when approaching the Mighty Mac. The Mackinac Bridge Authority recognizes this and won't judge you- they'll give you a ride to the other side.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO