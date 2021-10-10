Where’s the best place to stay in Pitt?
If you are flying in then the hotel at the airport is good. If you are driving then the Sheraton Pittsburgh is a good place to stay. I'd recommend the Omni. It's right downtown and in a very historic hotel. But there are a few nice hotels downtown, including the Homewood Suites and Hampton Inn. I'd also recommend you take the incline while there and take a walk up Penn Avenue in the Strip (Penn Avenue Fish Company is delicious, Penn Mac is an awesome place with authentic Italian goods, and there's a great candy + soda shop if you're with kids). Also a lot of breweries in that area if you're into that, my favorite is Cinderlands.www.tigernet.com
Comments / 0