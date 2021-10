Authentic Gaming has continued to expand its global footprint by inking a deal with existing partner Betway to enter the emerging South African marketplace. With the agreement, Betway players in South Africa will now have access to studio feeds of live games like the Betway exclusive, Cricket Roulette as well as studio tables such as Viva Las Vegas, Nightclub, Casino Floor, Grand, and 24/7. Live games and auto-roulette titles like Classic, Speed, and VIP will also be available. Each of the studio tables is set against ornate and elaborate backgrounds to set and keep the mood of theme and staffed with highly trained dealers who know how to engage players and keep the gameplay fun.

GAMBLING ・ 9 DAYS AGO