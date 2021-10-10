CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esports betting operator Rivalry goes public on Toronto Stock Exchange

Cover picture for the articleEsports betting operator Rivalry has officially been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. In June, Rivalry announced its intention to take the company public through a direct listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange by October. The company [commenced] trading from October 5th under the ticker symbol ‘RVLY’. According to the...

