Gambling

German whitelist shows no online casino licensees

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe German state of Sachsen-Anhalt has published its “whitelist” of licensed operators under the country’s Fourth State Treaty on Gambling: featuring no licensees whatsoever for online slots, table games or poker. The list includes a number of approved online sports betting licensees, after the vertical was approved by the country’s...

www.cdcgamingreports.com

