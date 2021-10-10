CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Good weather draws crowds to Sugar Creek Arts Festival in Normal

By Brendan Denison
Pantagraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAL — Comfortable fall weather on Sunday lifted spirits of merchants and attendees alike at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival in uptown Normal. This year's event — which featured around 100 artist vendors and several live music performances — was moved from July to October because of COVID-19 case numbers, according to McLean County Arts Center Executive Director Doug Johnson. He noted they scheduled the event between Illinois State University Family Weekend and homecoming.

