Watch now: Good weather draws crowds to Sugar Creek Arts Festival in Normal
NORMAL — Comfortable fall weather on Sunday lifted spirits of merchants and attendees alike at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival in uptown Normal. This year's event — which featured around 100 artist vendors and several live music performances — was moved from July to October because of COVID-19 case numbers, according to McLean County Arts Center Executive Director Doug Johnson. He noted they scheduled the event between Illinois State University Family Weekend and homecoming.pantagraph.com
Comments / 0