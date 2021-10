Lately, I have struggled with these picks. I am either simply bad at picking games (very possible), or my picks in close games are a horrible omen. Greenbrier defied my prediction last week with a 31-0 shutout victory over Creek Wood and started to use #ProveJoelWrong on Twitter. Props to them! They did it, but I’ll be picking against the Bobcats once again this week as they travel to a 4A state-title contender.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO