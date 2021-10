Monday Night Football in Week 4 features a pivotal AFC West clash as the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1). Both teams are top 10 in total offense, which means you could back plenty of overs in your Monday Night Football props. Caesars Sportsbook currently lists the over-under for Derek Carr passing yards at 281.5 despite the fact that Carr has thrown for at least 382 yards in all three of his starts so far this season. Should you include Carr in your NFL prop bets, and what other NFL props should you target as these two dynamic offenses square off?

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO