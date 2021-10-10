Gasconade County teen seriously injured in rollover crash in Franklin County

A Gasconade County teenager is seriously injured in a rollover crash in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nicole Wright, 19, of Owensville, was driving on Shotwell Road in Gerald Saturday night, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Troopers say Wright ran off the left side of the road, drove through a ditch and crossed a private driveway, when her SUV became airborne. The Patrol says the SUV landed back in the ditch, began to rotate, and crossed back over the road where it overturned. Troopers say the SUV continued to overturn, running off the right side of the road, before it hit a barbed wire fence and a tree.