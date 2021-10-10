CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Gasconade County teen seriously injured in rollover crash in Franklin County

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 6 days ago

A Gasconade County teenager is seriously injured in a rollover crash in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nicole Wright, 19, of Owensville, was driving on Shotwell Road in Gerald Saturday night, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Troopers say Wright ran off the left side of the road, drove through a ditch and crossed a private driveway, when her SUV became airborne. The Patrol says the SUV landed back in the ditch, began to rotate, and crossed back over the road where it overturned. Troopers say the SUV continued to overturn, running off the right side of the road, before it hit a barbed wire fence and a tree.

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Accidents
Franklin County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
County
Gasconade County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Franklin County, MO
Accidents
County
Franklin County, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Owensville, MO
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Accident#Suv#Mercy Hospital

Comments / 0

Community Policy