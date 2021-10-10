Clever Play Design Leads to Ezekiel Elliott TD

It’s Week 5, and the cream is starting to rise to the top in fantasy football. These players are my best bets to score at the running back and wide receiver positions. Elliott had an inauspicious start to his season, but he has kicked things up a notch. Even with fellow running back Tony Pollard in the mix, Elliott is playing 75% of offensive snaps for Dallas, and he’s found the end zone four times in his past three games. Elliott will take his 37.8% TD dependency against New York this week, where he’ll face a Giants defense that is middling at best against the run.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO