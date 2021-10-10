Clever Play Design Leads to Ezekiel Elliott TD

View more in
Dallas, TX
Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jaylon Smith Getting Released
Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
Cowboys voice safety concerns after Ezekiel Elliott incident
The Dallas Cowboys plan to file a complaint after running back Ezekiel Elliott had an injury scare from landing on a camera pylon during Sunday’s game. Elliott appeared to hurt his back when he landed on a camera pylon positioned on the sideline during Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. He was shaken up for a moment, but remained in the game and showed no ill effects.
Jerry Jones provides additional context for Ezekiel Elliott's play
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is never shy to speak up on situations involving his players. And this week was no different. In an interview on 105.3 The Fan, he spoke about running back Ezekiel Elliott and provided more context on his star back performance. Elliott has been the focal...
Ezekiel Elliott Caps 13-yard TD Run with Pylon Reach
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Bothered by knee
Elliott will miss Wednesday's practice due to discomfort in his knee, but he plans to return to the field Thursday and play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Elliott certainly looked healthy in Sunday's win over Carolina, taking 20 carries for 143...
chatsports.com
Critics of Ezekiel Elliott’s $90 million contract are being silenced by the rejuvenated Cowboys star
Nine months ago, he represented one of the worst contracts in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott’s production was hitting an all-time low. The Dallas Cowboys running back was fumbling too much, and the powerfully explosive chunk plays that often fueled his “feed me” celebrations were fading. Despite being only 25 years old, something looked remarkably wrong in his game.
Dallas News
Grading the Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott set the tone for Dallas vs. Panthers’ NFL-best run defense
Here are Jean-Jacques Taylor’s grades from the Cowboys’ 36-28 win over Carolina at AT&T Stadium. Ezekiel Elliott set the tone with hard, physical running early and the offensive line dominated Carolina’s defensive front. Elliott had his longest run (47 yards) since 2016 and he surpassed the 100-yard mark for the first time this season with 143 yards on 20 carries. Dallas rushed for 245 yards against a team that had been allowing 45 yards per game.
chatsports.com
Terry McLaurin Scores Twice, Ezekiel Elliott is Fed and Justin Fields Gets First Win As a Starter
Three Buckeyes were instrumental in the Washington Football Team's 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Chase Young – especially McLaurin – played key roles in the Washington Football Team's 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons. McLaurin finished the game with a team-high six...
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott a FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week nominee
DALLAS — The Ezekiel Elliott of yore has come back for the Dallas Cowboys, and his big game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 has earned him some national recognition. The two-time NFL rushing champion was nominated on Monday for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for his efforts against Carolina. Elliott generated 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Dallas' 36-28 win at AT&T Stadium that improved their record to 3-1 to give them early command of the NFC East.
chatsports.com
Ezekiel Elliott is proving that he is still among the elite running backs in the NFL
Raise your hand if you thought Ezekiel Elliott had lost a step coming off a down season in 2020. Come on now, don’t be shy. Considering the short shelf life of a running back in the NFL, it’s only natural to believe Zeke is going to break down sooner or later. However, that doesn’t mean it happened last year, despite what the stats said.
Jerry Jones praises Cowboys young pass rushers, Ezekiel Elliott's offseason work
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - As he does every week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined Shan & RJ Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan. In the discussion, Jones praised Ezekiel Elliott's offseason work and how great he looks on the field this season. He also spoke about the strong performance of the team's young pass rushers, Trevon Diggs, and much more.
Cowboys offer injury updates on Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory
The Cowboys have been plagued with injuries already this season, but on Friday, head coach Mike McCarthy offered a positive update on some of the previously questionable players for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Defensive end Randy Gregory, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper all...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Ezekiel Elliott dismisses ‘statement’ game talk, credits Dallas Cowboys offensive line
A knee injury kept Ezekiel Elliott from practicing with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, but the running back downplayed any concern. Elliott said his knee was a little stiff, but “a lot of the stiffness is gone” now. “So just kind of taking the load off of it, giving it time to heal, get right for this weekend,” he said.
Dallas News
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott returns to vintage form with another strong performance
Ezekiel Elliott rushed for a game-high 143 yards on 20 carries in the Cowboys’ victory. Elliott produced a physical game where during a 47-yard run, the third-longest of his career, he stiffed armed safety Sam Franklin Jr., after making two cuts before finding a running lane. After the play, Elliott did his trademark “Feed Me” motion, something fans haven’t seen much of.
chatsports.com
Fantasy football NFL Week 5 best bets to score: Ezekiel Elliott, Deebo Samuel
It’s Week 5, and the cream is starting to rise to the top in fantasy football. These players are my best bets to score at the running back and wide receiver positions. Elliott had an inauspicious start to his season, but he has kicked things up a notch. Even with fellow running back Tony Pollard in the mix, Elliott is playing 75% of offensive snaps for Dallas, and he’s found the end zone four times in his past three games. Elliott will take his 37.8% TD dependency against New York this week, where he’ll face a Giants defense that is middling at best against the run.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Returns to practice Thursday
Elliott (knee) did resistance training before taking part in individual drills at Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Elliott is tending to some tightness in his knee this week, which caused him to sit out Wednesday. No matter, he expected to return Thursday, which has come to pass, and suit up Sunday against the Giants. The Cowboys will reveal Elliott's activity level later Thursday.
Jerry Jones Has Telling Admission On Ezekiel Elliott’s Season
Countless analysts and fans questioned Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing performance in the team’s season opener. Well, it’s safe to say that was an overreaction. Since Week 1 of the regular season, Elliott has arguably been the best running back in the NFL. This past...
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott’s Performance Today
It appears that talk of Ezekiel Elliott’s demise was greatly exaggerated, as the Dallas Cowboys running back is putting on a show on Sunday. Elliott and the Cowboys are leading the undefeated Carolina Panthers, 26-14, midway through the third quarter on Sunday afternoon. Dallas’ No. 1 running back is having...
chatsports.com
Cowboys news: Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas defense lead the team to their fourth straight win
The Cowboys keep their winning streak alive with a dominant performance against their division rival. Kellen Moore’s offense once again rolled, compiling 515 yards of total offense. Dan Quinn’s defense, not to be outdone, scored once again and record two turnovers for their fifth-straight game in 2021. The Dallas defense has a streak of 9 straight going back to last season, the longest streak in the league since 2010.
