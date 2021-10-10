Dak Prescott Hits Dalton Schultz for 30-yard Gain

View more in
Dallas, TX
Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball
FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott
Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week. Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins...
Dez Bryant Shares Telling Message From Dak Prescott
Trevon Diggs continues to dominate. The Dallas Cowboys superstar cornerback snagged the sixth interception of his season on Sunday afternoon. Diggs went up and picked off a pass from New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon, who is playing in place of an injured Daniel Jones. Diggs has arguably been the...
chatsports.com
Eagles Trade Candidates Ft. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox & Jalen Reagor Before The Trade Deadline
Philadelphia Eagles trade candidates takes a look at 5 internal candidates the Eagles could trade away before the upcoming 2021 NFL Trade Deadline on November 2nd. Eagles star tight end Zach Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this past week. Rumors suggest Ertz might not be the last guy moved. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox and Miles Sanders could all be on the trading block as well. Eagles Now host Thomas Mott breaks down the top 5 most likely trade candidates on today’s video. THANK YOU TO ALL OUR NEW SUBSCRIBERS. Hit the red button and join the party if you haven’t already!
Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Performance This Year
The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 3-1 start, and the outstanding play of quarterback Dak Prescott is a major reason why. Through four games, Prescott is completing 75% of his passes for 1,066 yards, 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions. If there were any questions about how good he’d be right away in his return from last year’s leg injury, they have been answered.
Cowboys point/counterpoint: Gauging the impact of the returning players
It is a different season for the Dallas Cowboys in a very welcome way. While still early, they are clearly in the driver’s seat in the NFC East. Both collectively and individually, the rankings and analytics show them near the top in a variety of measurements. A schedule that always looked a bit less than intimidating seems to just be easier as the Cowboys show unexpected strength while some coming opponents face unaccustomed struggles. There is one difference this year in particular that is also rather weird. At a time when injuries are starting to drag rosters down, as the New York Giants can attest, Dallas is in a very strange position of becoming stronger and deeper as the big list of players who have been dealing with injuries and one much discussed suspension start to come back.
Dak Prescott Has Blunt Admission On Cowboys vs. Patriots
Despite being on the road, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will be favored tomorrow afternoon against the New England Patriots. Interestingly, the Cowboys have not beaten New England since December 1996. Back then, Bill Parcells was coaching the Patriots, Bill Belichick was his assistant and Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was almost two years away from being born.
Bill Belichick Sums Up His Thoughts On Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott back under center in Dallas, the Cowboys have been one of the top offenses in the NFL so far this season. The two-time Pro Bowler has the unit firing on all cylinders and the team has no signs of slowing down anytime soon. However, this week, Prescott...
Check Out Cowboys’ Quarterback Dak Prescott’s Dazzling Dallas Digs
If you're from Louisiana, there's no way you don't know about the pride of Haughton, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott!. If you ever saw Dak play in high school as a Haughton Buccaneer, you knew he had God-given talent. He took that talent to college football's toughest conference, the SEC, leading the Mississippi State University Bulldogs during his undergrad years breaking records left and right. Dak was then drafted by the Dallas Cowboys as a fourth-round pick in 2016, ultimately taking over the starting quarterback position from Tony Romo.
Larry Brown Sports
Michael Irvin has wild hot take about Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has played extremely well through the first four games of the season, especially when you consider that he had surgery last year after suffering a gruesome ankle injury. Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin does not think the success is a coincidence, to say the least. Irvin said on...
Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Patriots
The Cowboys are one of the NFL's hottest teams – winners of four straight games, including the last three at home. But it's back on the road this week and to a place they haven't won since 1987. The Cowboys haven't had much success at all against Bill Belichick, who...
kslsports.com
Former Bingham HS Standout Dalton Schultz Catches TD In Cowboys’ Win Over Panthers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Bingham Miners standout Dalton Schultz hauled in a touchdown during the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Carolina Panthers. The Cowboys hosted the Panthers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, October 3. With 7:21 remaining in the third quarter, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott...
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott: It’s easy to see Trevon Diggs is best cornerback in NFL
Trevon Diggs won NFC Defensive Player of the Month with an interception in each of the first three games. He had two more on Sunday. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott called his teammate the best cornerback in the NFL. “For sure,” Prescott said Sunday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Turn on...
Red-hot Dak Prescott exposes first vulnerabilities in Panthers' defense
Through the first three weeks of the 2021 season, the Panthers’ defense had allowed just 30 points (only the Broncos had allowed fewer with 26), a league-low 573 total yards, a league-low 3.8 yards per play, and they were tied with the Broncos allowing a league-low 4.3 net yards per attempt. That they had played the Jets, Saints, and Texans made Phil Snow’s defense a bit of a mirage, as you want to see a defense go up against a great offense before you want to crown them.
WFAA
Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz believes yards after the catch is about mindset
DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has added another dimension to his game. The former 2018 fourth-round pick from Stanford is blossoming in his role as the Cowboys' No. 1 tight end. Schultz knew that he had to add another piece to his game after a breakout 2020 campaign.
Dak Prescott shares hot take about teammate Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared a hot take about his teammate Trevon Diggs, who has five interceptions over the first four weeks of the season. The star quarterback wants the league to know Diggs is the best cornerback in the league, and he does not think it is very close.
Kansas City Star
Prescott, Cowboys face Giants after Jones’ 402-yard showing
NY GIANTS (1-3) at DALLAS (3-1) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Cowboys by 7½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Giants 2-2; Cowboys 4-0. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 69-47-2. LAST MEETING: Giants beat Cowboys 23-19, Jan. 3 at New York. LAST WEEK: Giants beat Saints 27-21 in...
USA Today
Player Prowl: Sorry, Sam, we're swiping Dak Prescott for the Panthers
The Sam Darnold Project has yet to implode for the Carolina Panthers. The fourth-year quarterback is making his first year out of New York his best, having now thrown for 888 yards with six total touchdowns over three wins to start 2021. Unfortunately for Sam, at least in this completely...
Blogging The Boys
Know your history: The Giants return to the scene of the Dak Prescott injury
Break out the tissue boxes, Cowboys fans, because this one carries a little more weight than your average game. The Cowboys are hosting the Giants this week, and while it will represent their second divisional matchup this year and first against New York, it’s more than that. When Dak Prescott...
Dallas Sports Focus
