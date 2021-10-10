Trevon Diggs Snags INT in Fifth Straight Game

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys, National Football Conference, Major League Baseball Player of the Week Award, Dallas, National Football League, Carolina Panthers. This time last week the Dallas Cowboys saw their top cornerback Trevon Diggs receive a nice bouquet of roses from the NFL. Diggs was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September and many people wondered whether or not his game would slow down after such a fast start to 2021. Diggs entered the game against the Carolina Panthers with an interception in each of his first three games, and all he did was get two more against the Panthers to increase his season total to five.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO