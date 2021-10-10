Trevon Diggs Snags INT in Fifth Straight Game

View more in
Dallas, TX
thespun.com
Cowboys Insider Has Troubling Report On Star CB Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is making a strong case for just about every honor in the NFL this season. Unfortunately, the team might be without him for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. According to Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., Diggs is going to be a gametime decision...
ESPN
How Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs' game, name growing quickly
FRISCO, Texas -- The names that second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs finds himself in the same conversations with these days just keep getting bigger and bolder. Not many knew cornerback Don Bishop had interceptions in each of the first five games in 1961 for the Dallas Cowboys, but Diggs has matched that team record. With 12 games left to play, he can begin to look at the team record of 11 set by Everson Walls in 1981 and thinking about becoming the first player with more than 10 picks in a season since Walls' mark 40 years ago.
insidethestar.com
Trevon Diggs Continues Interception Streak, Makes NFL and Cowboys History
There isn’t a cornerback playing better football in the NFL than Trevon Diggs. After showing flashes of being a big-time player as a rookie last season by leading the team in interceptions and passes defended despite missing four games, Diggs is on an unbelievable roll in 2021. The Carolina Panthers...
Yardbarker
Star CB Trevon Diggs held out by Cowboys late for 'player management'
Has “load management” made its way to the NFL? That may be the case for one team and player. Trevon Diggs had two interceptions in the Dallas Cowboys’ 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He has an interception in every game this season and five total. Even though...
chatsports.com
Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after two interception game
Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys, National Football Conference, Major League Baseball Player of the Week Award, Dallas, National Football League, Carolina Panthers. This time last week the Dallas Cowboys saw their top cornerback Trevon Diggs receive a nice bouquet of roses from the NFL. Diggs was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September and many people wondered whether or not his game would slow down after such a fast start to 2021. Diggs entered the game against the Carolina Panthers with an interception in each of his first three games, and all he did was get two more against the Panthers to increase his season total to five.
Trevon Diggs Postgame Week 4 | #CARvsDAL
©2021 Dallas Cowboys. All rights reserved. Do not duplicate in any form without permission of the Dallas Cowboys.
Player of the Game: Trevon Diggs' 2-INT frenzy catapults Cowboys to win
In a second consecutive complete team victory, the Dallas Cowboys used a strong third quarter to eventually dispatch the Carolina Panthers 36-28 in a Week 4 win. Second-year standout corner Trevon Diggs returned to the spot light this week, a place he is becoming very accustomed to. After a quiet first half, always a good thing for corners, Diggs came alive in the second half for the second week in a row. On back-to-back drives in the third quarter Diggs ended the Panthers’s hopes with interceptions, capturing his fourth and fifth picks on this young season.
Trevon Diggs Picks Up Another NFL Award
FRISCO, Texas – Fresh off winning NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September, Trevon Diggs had no problems turning the calendar into October. With two interceptions last Sunday in the Cowboys' convincing win over Carolina, Diggs is now racking up some honors this month as well. Diggs was...
Trevon Diggs Injury: 'Ready to Go' or 'Game-Time Decision' for Cowboys at Patriots?
FRISCO - Mike McCarthy wants to play it close to the vest. Jerry Jones wants to do an entertaining radio show. Which leaves us with a jumble of thoughts on the availability for Sunday's NFL Week 6 at New England of cornerback Trevon Diggs, the league leader in interceptions, who is dealing with an ankle problem.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Breakout star Trevon Diggs continues huge season with 2 more INTs
Former Alabama and current Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs continues his hot start to the season as he intercepted Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold twice, leading to 2 Cowboys scores on Sunday. Diggs, who was named last week NFC Defensive Player of the Month, leads the NFL with 8 takeaways....
Trevon Diggs is Rewriting the Record Books
Trevon Diggs extended his historic start to the season when he picked off Giants quarterback Mike Glennon halfway through the third quarter during the Dallas Cowboys 44-20 victory over the New York Giants. The second-year cornerback's six interceptions are the most by any player in NFL history through the first five games of the season since the NFL merger.
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs left 36-28 win with back tightness
Fans and media alike grew frustrated with the way the Dallas Cowboys deployed their best defenders in the fourth quarter. Leading by 22 points, it appeared the club called off the dogs way too early against the Carolina Panthers. After a Greg Zuerlein field goal extended the lead following CB Trevon Diggs second interception, Diggs didn’t return to the field with the defense.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trevon Diggs continues INT streak, ties Dallas Cowboys franchise record
Trevon Diggs is on another level. The Dallas Cowboys defensive back and former Alabama star made yet another interception on Sunday against the New York Giants, which gave him 6 in 5 games to start this season. Diggs has tied Don Bishop as the only 2 players in franchise history to record an interception in a season’s first 5 games. Bishop did so in 1961, per the Dallas Morning News.
Eagles Trade Zach Ertz to Cardinals for Tay Gowan, 2022 Fifth-Round Pick
The three-time Pro Bowl tight end is on his way to Arizona.
insidethestar.com
“Neon” Lights: Trevon Diggs’ INT Streak Leads to Deion Comparison
There isn’t a hotter cornerback in the league right now than Dallas’ Trevon Diggs, father of Aidan and even a few NFL quarterbacks at this point. His six interceptions already in 2021 have the Cowboys’ 2nd-year stud in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year and even getting compared to the arguably the greatest CB of all time in “Neon” Deion Sanders.
Stat About Trevon Diggs’ Performance This Season Is Crazy
It’d be an understatement to say Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is playing at a Pro Bowl level this season. In fact, at this rate, he’ll end up winning Defensive Player of the Year. Diggs had at least one interception in each on the team’s first five games this season....
Dallas News
Watch: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs makes his sixth interception in five games
Trevon Diggs has done it again. For a fifth straight game, the Cowboys’ second-year corner made an interception, this time picking off New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennin on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. With 7:11 remaining in the third quarter, Diggs soared and snagged a pass intended for C.J. Board...
chatsports.com
Cowboys at Patriots final injury report: Tyron Smith, Trevon Diggs questionable for game
The final injury report is in for the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys have some questions around some of their best players this week including cornerback Trevon Diggs and left tackle Tyron Smith, who are both listed as questionable for the game. If you believe Jerry Jones, both should be good to go on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) out vs. Minnesota Vikings
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a
Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball
FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
