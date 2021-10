A look at the winners and losers coming out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval…. Kyle Larson – With his win Sunday at the Roval, Larson became the first Cup driver to earn three road course wins in a single season. Larson has successfully applied his prodigious dirt racing skills to road racing at a time where the latter is more important than ever in NASCAR (for sure, he’s not the only one to pull this off). He moves on to the Round of 8, where he’ll start with a 42-point cushion and be in prime position to make his first Championship 4.

