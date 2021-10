Back in the day, we all, or almost all, liked Ike around here in our proud but humble corner of the world. As a child I stood in a crowd of children on York Street near the Square, all of us waving our small flags, welcoming the President to Gettysburg. Later on, Mamie sightings were common around town as the president’s wife shopped and chatted in the local stores. Dignitaries came and went. I once saw President Nehru of India in his well-known “Nehru” jacket and cap walking out of the old, pre-fire Hotel Gettysburg on the Square. We felt a part of something really big, something we were proud of. The Dwight Eisenhower brand of Republicanism was something we could share in and admire.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO