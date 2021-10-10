CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed, 3 Others Hurt In Late Night Drive-By Shooting In Denver

By Danielle Chavira
 6 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man died after being shot in a drive-by shooting. Officers responded to the area near East 22nd Avenue and Quebec Street at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

(credit: CBS)

They say they found four adults with injuries. Later on Sunday morning, they say one man died, and another man and two women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

(credit: CBS)

Further information about the victims or the shooting were not released.

Police haven’t shared any details about a possible suspect.

