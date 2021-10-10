CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers Write: Mayor Jacob Frey, 'strong mayor' amendment, police reform, Hindu Heritage Month

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob Frey ran for mayor with a promise "to regain our citywide swagger." Aside from its sexist premise (the mayor at the time was a woman averse to showboating), the promise looks ever more grotesque in retrospect. Under Frey's leadership Minneapolis became known throughout the world as the place where racist cops apparently thought themselves free to murder and brutalize in broad daylight with impunity. Swagger, indeed.

