Bulldogs Top Gophers In OT Thriller
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The No. 8 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated the Michigan State Spartans in four sets, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 on Saturday evening. The Golden Gophers (9-5, 4-2 Big Ten) were led by sophomore outside Jenna Wenaas, who tallied 17 kills and 11 digs while Airi Miyabe posted a career-high 16 kills. Stephanie Samedy had 11 kills and 12 digs while Melani Shaffmaster led Minnesota with 43 assists and 13 digs.
