College Sports

Bulldogs Top Gophers In OT Thriller

By brett
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LANSING, Mich. — The No. 8 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated the Michigan State Spartans in four sets, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 on Saturday evening. The Golden Gophers (9-5, 4-2 Big Ten) were led by sophomore outside Jenna Wenaas, who tallied 17 kills and 11 digs while Airi Miyabe posted a career-high 16 kills. Stephanie Samedy had 11 kills and 12 digs while Melani Shaffmaster led Minnesota with 43 assists and 13 digs.

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend. During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Nebraska football: Scott Frost buyout makes him impervious to the hot seat

Should the Huskers fire Nebraska football coach Scott Frost? Only if they’re willing to pay him an absurd amount of money to buyout his contract. Seemingly every time things start to go right for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers things turn around and get ugly in a hurry. A week ago, Frost and the Huskers were close to upsetting the Michigan Wolverines, which would’ve been the big win Frost really needed to get his fanbase back on board.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Alabama, Ohio State are big winners with Iowa losing to Purdue

The Iowa Hawkeyes lost in stunning fashion to Purdue, opening the door for Alabama and Ohio State to have clearer paths to the College Football Playoff. After the Iowa Hawkeyes got their win over Penn State, it seemed as if it could be smooth sailing for Kirk Ferentz’s team to the College Football Playoff or, at minimum, the Big Ten Championship Game with an easy schedule ahead.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

WATCH: Ohio QB Armani Rogers makes college football history with electric TD run vs. Buffalo

Ohio got off to a blistering start against Buffalo on Saturday, before eventually losing 27-26, scoring three touchdowns and ending the first quarter with a commanding 21-0 lead. It's just the kind of start the Bobcats needed as they've begun the season at 1-5, and the offensive explosion was highlighted by a record-setting 99-yard touchdown run by quarterback Armani Rogers.
OHIO STATE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Game Time, TV, Streaming, Odds and More

ICYMI - The annual fundraiser for the broken chair is underway. Husker fans’ donations go to the Team Jack Foundation. If you can, make a donation and cheer on the Huskers to win back the best trophy NU plays for in the Big Ten!. The matchup with Minnesota wraps up...
NEBRASKA STATE
College Sports
Sports
hailvarsity.com

They Said It: Nebraska Players Discuss Huskers’ 30-23 Loss to Minnesota

We heard from several players on Saturday afternoon following the Huskers’ 30-23 loss to Minnesota. Adrian Martinez, JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt all met with the media. Here are selected questions and answers from the player’s time with the media. Senior nickel JoJo Domann. On the difference between the first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ferrisstatebulldogs.com

Pokorny Nets Dramatic OT Winner As Bulldogs Top Miami

Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State Hockey sophomore forward Stepan Pokorny brought the Ewigleben Ice Arena crowd to its feet when he scored the shorthanded overtime game-winning goal to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 non-conference win over the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks on Sunday (Oct. 3). The Bulldogs had to come...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
National football post

Top 25 roundup: Stanford stuns No. 3 Oregon in OT

The Oregon-Stanford rivalry has seen some close games in its recent history, and Saturday afternoon in Palo Alto, Calif., will go down as an all-time stunner. Stanford scored a touchdown on an untimed down on the last play of regulation, then scored on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tanner McKee to John Humphreys in overtime and held on for a 31-24 upset of the third-ranked Ducks.
OREGON STATE
Journal

Greenville tops MLC in OT

NEW ULM — After a big defensive stand forced overtime against Greenville College on Saturday afternoon, Martin Luther College was unable to carry that momentum over to its offense in overtime as the Panthers picked up a 21-14 win in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference football action. After MLC’s Brice Guse...
NEW ULM, MN
thecomeback.com

Stanford stuns No. 3 Oregon with late comeback in OT thriller

Say what you will about in-game win probability charts, but when the win probability is at 99.9%, usually that’s a pretty good indication of who’s going to win a game- especially when it’s one of the top teams in the country with that win probability vs an unranked team. No....
OREGON STATE
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Rally Twice, but Fall in OT at Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn. -- The Yale field hockey team rallied back from deficits twice to tie the game on Sunday afternoon at Quinnipiac, including a dramatic goal in the final seconds to send the contest to overtime. But Quinnipiac ultimately edged the Bulldogs 3-2, handing Yale its fourth one-goal loss of the season -- and third in overtime.
HAMDEN, CT
FanSided

Ohio State’s Ryan Day has radical idea that would change college football forever

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has an idea that could revolutionize college football. The best college football coaches are innovative and willing to think outside the box. They want to find new ways to improve circumstances and situations and don’t generally sit around waiting for change, they make it happen. Ryan Day is one heck of a football coach and it’s unsurprising that he’d support something that could help better protect players.
OHIO STATE
accesswdun.com

Bulldogs run over Arkansas in top-10 showdown

ATHENS — The No. 2-ranked Georgia football team used its stifling defense, a powerful run game and some special teams fireworks to take down No. 8 Arkansas, 37-0, Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium. It was the Bulldogs’ second SEC shutout in as many games after winning 62-0 at Vanderbilt last week.
ATHENS, GA
dovecreekpress.com

Bulldogs fall to top-ranked Bluejays

For much of the evening of Oct. 1, the Dove Creek High School football team went toe-to-toe with a highly touted Mancos Bluejays squad that entered the game as the top-ranked team in Colorado’s 8-man classification.Ill-timed penalties, numerous mental mistakes, and a few questionable calls ultimately doomed the Bulldogs however,
DOVE CREEK, CO

