Traffic Stops Results in Arrests

Several traffic stops on Saturday and early Sunday resulted in several arrests. Shortly after 8:00a.m. Saturday , an Automated License Plate Reader ( LPR ) indicated a stolen car was at the intersection of 8th and Adams in El Centro. A second LPR hit showed the car was eastbound on Adams. El Centro Police officers were able to stop the car and determined that it had been stolen the night before in Palm Springs. The driver was cited and released for auto theft and possession of stolen property.