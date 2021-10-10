Highway 115 Closed Monday & Tuesday

A 1.5 mile section of State Route 115 will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Caltrans says construction crews will close both north- and southbound traffic from Pam Avenue to the junction of Even Hewes Highway. The closure in affect from 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days to apply striping to the newly paved roadway. The work is part of the pavement rehabilitation project on Highway 115 from Even Hewes Highway to Towland Road. Work is expected to be completed this month.