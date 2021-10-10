Expect Winds

The National Weather Service ( NWS ) has issued a High Wind Warning for parts of Imperial and Yuma counties. According to NWS , an intense storm system will plunge into the region Monday resulting in strong wind gusts over much of the area. Expect gusts at least 40 - 55 miles per hour and that will affect travel. The High Wind Warning is in effect for Imperial County and Yuma Monday afternoon. Wind speeds are expected to gradually weaken with substantially cooler temperatures Tuesday.