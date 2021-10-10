CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Three OU Units Rise to Occasion for Red River Rivalry Rally

Oklahoma’s football team got inspired play from the offense, defense, and special teams to rally from 21 points down to beat Texas 55-48 on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

OU outscored the Longhorns 35-10 in the second half to complete the largest comeback in series history, and tie the second largest comeback in school history.

It also produced highest scoring game in series history and the first to total more than 100 points.

The Sooners improved to 6-0 with the win, and have now won 10 of the last 13 against Texas for the first time ever.

Going forward, OU may have a quarterback controversy to deal with.

Caleb Williams replaced Spencer Rattler after a pair of turnovers, and Williams compiled 300 yards of total offense to lead OU to the comeback win.

