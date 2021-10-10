Asphalt Art Initiative grants Birmingham up to $25K

Talk about a birthday gift! Birmingham has been granted up to $25K through the Asphalt Art Initiative. Check out how this grant will brighten our city. Birmingham’s art is one of our favorite parts of the city. From the rainbow wall to murals all around and the color-changing lights that brighten our city at night, it’s clear that art culture is important here. Bloomberg Philanthropies recognizes this and has granted the city funds through the Asphalt Art Initiative.