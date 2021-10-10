CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Asphalt Art Initiative grants Birmingham up to $25K

By Katiana Banks
Bham Now
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about a birthday gift! Birmingham has been granted up to $25K through the Asphalt Art Initiative. Check out how this grant will brighten our city. Birmingham’s art is one of our favorite parts of the city. From the rainbow wall to murals all around and the color-changing lights that brighten our city at night, it’s clear that art culture is important here. Bloomberg Philanthropies recognizes this and has granted the city funds through the Asphalt Art Initiative.

bhamnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Birmingham, AL
Entertainment
Birmingham, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Street Art#Birmingham City#Bloomberg Philanthropies#Smithfield Court#Asphalt Art Initiative#Smithfield Library#Bloomberg Associates

Comments / 0

Community Policy