(Minneapolis, MN) — The Vikings avoided catastrophe by rallying to beat the winless Lions 19-17 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Vikings kicker Greg Joesph saved the day with a 54 yard field goal as time expired to save the day and salvage the win. Joseph made four field goals on the day to supply the bulk of the offense. The Lions had taken the lead when they made the Vikings pay for an Alexander Mattison fumble right after the 2-minute warning. The Lions scored and pulled off the two point conversion as they tried to end their nine game losing streak dating back to last season. But the Vikings drove the field and got the win to improve to 2-3 on the season.

6 DAYS AGO