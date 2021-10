AMHERST, Mass. – In another dominating performance by the defense, the Toledo Rockets overwhelmed non-conference opponent UMass, 45-7, in Amherst, Mass. on Saturday. Toledo (3-2, 1-0 MAC) converted three first-half turnovers into touchdowns, scoring on the very next play all three times, to cruise to a 31-0 halftime lead. UMass (0-5) could only manage 47 yards of offense in the first half and did not get a first down until five minutes into the second quarter. For the game, the Minutemen had 134 total yards and eight first downs. Junior outside linebacker Jamal Hines led the way for the Rocket defense with eight tackles, while Nate Bauer and Dyontae Johnson each had an interception.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO