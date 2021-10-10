The Chiefs Needed a Massive Seal of Approval Before Making a Controversial Franchise-Altering Draft Pick
Nowadays, the Kansas City Chiefs trading up and drafting Patrick Mahomes is viewed as one of the best decisions in NFL history. A draft-day move resulted in Kansas City acquiring their future quarterback, subsequently leading to a Super Bowl win in 2019. Mahomes is arguably the best QB in the NFL at the moment and was rewarded with a $503 million extension last year. It’s safe to say the selection worked out for everyone involved.www.sportscasting.com
