Thirteen Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Denver in 2021

Halloween is coming, and if your kids aren’t already talking about it, these spooky events are sure to get them excited — especially after last fall’s lull in activities because of the pandemic. While not all favorites are back (no Trick-or-Treat Street at the Children’s Museum or Butterfly Pavilion bash this year, for example), some new events are helping to fill the gaps. Think ghosts, monsters and many, many pumpkins.

