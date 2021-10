(Juju’s Map / All Photos by Coady Photography) Brad Cox (winning trainer of Juju’s Map) “She sat close to a hot pace and was still able to finish, and I thought, ‘That’s what good horses do.’ She broke running, Florent (Geroux) put her in a good position and she finished up well. I’m very proud of her performance. We’ll obviously talk it over with the Albaugh team, and as long as she comes out of it in good order I think we’ll march on toward California (and the Nov. 5, $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies-G1). It was a good trip last time and hopefully she can show up and run her race and be very effective.”

