Photos, Notes & Quotes From the Indian Summer Stakes: Averly Jane
(Averly Jane wins the Indian Summer Stakes at Keeneland on Sunday / All Photos by Coady Photography) Tyler Gaffalione (winning rider of Averly Jane) “It doesn’t really matter (whether she runs on dirt or turf). She’s just a quality filly. She’s got a tremendous amount of speed, and she just keeps going. She’s one of the fastest (out of the gate) I’ve ever been on. She almost throws you in the back seat. She’s a lot of fun.”thepressboxlts.com
