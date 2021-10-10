Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Bucs in Week 5

The Week 5 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought some exciting moments and a lot of points.

Jacoby Brissett had a pretty solid game, but the offense wasn’t able to get into the endzone enough to compete with Tampa Bay’s incredible group of weapons. Brissett completed 27 of his 39 attempts for 275 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback also had an interception on his day, but the pass went through Jaylen Waddle’s hands, so Brissett shouldn’t be blamed.

He did this all with a hamstring injury that he suffered during the game. Brissett was actually carted to the locker room but didn’t even miss a snap.

Miami’s defense was the big problem today. They gave up 450 passing yards and five touchdowns and over 100 yards on the ground. Josh Boyer’s unit couldn’t stop anything.

Here’s how Dolphins fans reacted to the contest.

