CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Bucs in Week 5

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BxQw_0cNCsUis00

The Week 5 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought some exciting moments and a lot of points.

Jacoby Brissett had a pretty solid game, but the offense wasn’t able to get into the endzone enough to compete with Tampa Bay’s incredible group of weapons. Brissett completed 27 of his 39 attempts for 275 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback also had an interception on his day, but the pass went through Jaylen Waddle’s hands, so Brissett shouldn’t be blamed.

He did this all with a hamstring injury that he suffered during the game. Brissett was actually carted to the locker room but didn’t even miss a snap.

Miami’s defense was the big problem today. They gave up 450 passing yards and five touchdowns and over 100 yards on the ground. Josh Boyer’s unit couldn’t stop anything.

Here’s how Dolphins fans reacted to the contest.

Gallery

The best photos from the Dolphins' Week 4 loss to the Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swHqi_0cNCsUis00

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Dolphins: Inactive players in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) and Miami Dolphins (1-2) have released their lists of inactive players for the Week 4 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. The Colts had already ruled out five players due to injuries, all of which are starters at their respective positions. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson was ruled out but was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday so he won’t show up on the inactive list.
NFL
Yardbarker

Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Bucs Week 5 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to end their three-game losing streak when they face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 5 Dolphins-Bucs matchup:. DATE: Sunday, Oct. 10. TIME: 1 p.m. ET. SITE: Raymond James...
NFL
USA Today

Bucs vs. Dolphins 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The Miami Dolphins (1-3) are ready to travel for a Week 5 matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1). Tampa Bay is coming off of a hard-fought victory that they squeaked out by a Nick Folk missed field goal. Their offense wasn’t exactly performing to their usual standards, so they will be looking to get back into their groove.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jaylen Waddle
chatsports.com

Dolphins reveal throwbacks for Week 4 matchup vs Colts

All weekend long, the Miami Dolphins (and their fans) are honoring the greatest head coach of all time, Don Shula. Shula’s memorial will take place today at 4:30 PM EST this afternoon and is open to the public. (For tickets to Shula’s memorial, click HERE) However, his memory and the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Colts

The Miami Dolphins aim to bounce back after losing two games in a row. They face the Indianapolis Colts in what should be a heated contest. With both teams struggling, this is an important game for each franchise. It’s time to continue our NFL predictions series with a Dolphins Week 4 prediction.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Five Biggest Storylines of the Dolphins-Bucs Week 5 Matchup

Breaking down the five biggest subplots involved in the Miami Dolphins matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday:. The Dolphins will go into the game against Tampa Bay as the biggest underdogs of Week 5 along with the Detroit Lions, according to the SI Sportsbook (sisportsbook.com). The Dolphins are 10-point underdogs against the defending Super Bowl champions, a much smaller line than when the Dolphins last faced Tom Brady in the 2019 season finale. The Dolphins were 17.5-point underdogs that day but still Gillette Stadium with a 27-24 victory.
NFL
Yardbarker

Final Dolphins-Bucs Week 5 Injury Report ... And What It Means

There was good news for the Miami Dolphins on Friday when it comes to the cornerback position, but not so much when it comes to wide receiver DeVante Parker. The 2015 first-round pick was listed as questionable on the final injury report heading into the Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was listed as a limited participant in practice Friday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Bucs#American Football#Tampa Bay#Zoolander#Tyreek Hill
USA Today

Bucs vs. Dolphins: Top storylines for Tampa Bay in Week 5

Coming off back-to-back road games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday for a Week 5 home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Here are the top storylines for the defending Super Bowl champs heading into Sunday’s in-state battle:. Injuries Everywhere. The Bucs are dealing with...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts Snap Counts Week 4 vs Dolphins

It is no secret that this Colts team has dealt with more than its fair share of injuries to start the 2021 season. No franchise wants to spend a considerable stretch of a season at less than full strength but injuries create opportunities for players further down the depth chart. We’ll monitor the players in Indianapolis who are getting a chance to step up.
NFL
Miami New Times

Dolphins Fans Boo Their Own Team During Third Consecutive Loss

Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for the Miami Dolphins, they go out and lay a stinker against a football team that has yet to win a game this season. It's just one of those seasons, Dolphins fans. And by one of those seasons, we actually mean a typical one.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Dolphins fans boo Jacoby Brissett, offense vs. Colts

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett hasn't done much damage against his old team Sunday. Once the boos started at Hard Rock Stadium early in the third quarter, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback was 10-of-17 for 61 yards. Miami had generated just three plays of at least 10 yards and a field goal in the first 3 1/2 quarters.
NFL
USA Today

Bucs make roster moves ahead of Week 5 game vs. Dolphins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 home game against the Miami Dolphins. Outside linebacker Cam Gill has been removed from injured reserve and added to the 53-man roster, while defensive back Rashard Robinson and tight end Codey McElroy have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

TuAmigos Podcast: JC Allen Stops By to Preview Dolphins vs Bucs

In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge talk about the loss to the Colts, is it time for Dolphins fans to be in “panic mode”, they give their prediction on who will win the Dolphins-Bucs game. Plus, they are joined by JC Allen by PewterReport.com to preview this Sunday’s Dolphins game vs Tampa Bay. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.
NFL
National football post

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski ruled out vs. Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss his second straight game due to his injuries. Coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that Gronkowski, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) and defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor (calf) are ruled out for Sunday’s game against the visiting Miami Dolphins (1-3). While those three...
NFL
USA Today

Tom Brady's career day powers Bucs in blowout win vs. Dolphins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on a show Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, as Tom Brady did something he’s never done before in a 45-17 victory for the defending Super Bowl champs. For the first time in his career, Brady topped 400 yards and five touchdowns through the air in...
NFL
theScore

Pierre-Paul in, Gronk out for Bucs vs. Dolphins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' depleted defense will receive a boost Sunday. Pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul and cornerback Jamel Dean will play versus the Miami Dolphins, head coach Bruce Arians said Friday. Both Dean and Pierre-Paul attended practice all week in a limited capacity. Arians said Dean is back up to full...
NFL
USA Today

Bucs vs. Dolphins injury report: Rob Gronkowski, Antoine Winfield Jr. out

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still banged up on both sides of the ball heading into Week 5, when they’ll play host to the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium. Here’s the final injury report for both teams heading into Sunday’s game, based on participation in Friday’s practices:. © (AP...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy