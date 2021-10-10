CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

A woman was given 4 days in jail for getting too close to grizzlies in Yellowstone

By Joe Hernandez
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Illinois woman is facing four days in jail, a one-year ban from Yellowstone National Park and other penalties for not staying far enough away from a grizzly bear and her cubs during an encounter earlier this year, federal officials announced. Samantha Dehring, age 25, has pleaded guilty to willfully...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Carol Stream Woman Spends Days In Jail For Violating Regulations At Yellowstone National Park

CHICAG0 (CBS) – – A trip to Yellowstone National Park landed Samantha Daring, 25, four days in jail. What did she do? She got way too close trying to take a picture of a grizzly mother bear and her two cubs in the Roaring Mountain area at the park. According to charges filed in federal court in Wyoming, she was about 15 feet away from the bear. Park regulations require visitors to stay at least 300 feet away. Investigators received a tip that lead them to a video she was tagged in of the moment. This happened back in May; she was charged with feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife and violating closures and use limits. Daring has pleaded guilty. Now, she’s banned from Yellowstone for a year, and must pay $1,000 to a wildlife protection fund, and an additional $1,000 in fines.
CAROL STREAM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wyoming State
CBS Denver

Bear Captured On Security Camera Meandering Through Douglas County Yard

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear was captured on a security camera of a house in Douglas County, just meandering through the yard. This big guy was seen on a doorbell camera in Louviers, an unincorporated town.(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the biggest bear its wildlife health lab has seen was a 580-pound bear from Boulder in 2013.(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) This bear isn’t that big but it is still a good size!
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Grizzlies#Bears#The National Park Service#Npr
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s black bear hunt is conservation in action | Opinion

Missourians should be ecstatic that we are now reopening bear hunting. Despite the claims in a recent opinion piece by the Humane Society’s Cody Atkinson that this is a “trophy” hunt, black bears have historically been and continue to be hunted for the same reasons that whitetail deer, elk and other charismatic wildlife are. Hunting fosters a […] The post Missouri’s black bear hunt is conservation in action | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
outtherecolorado.com

Family rescued via helicopter after mountain lions appear on trail in Colorado

A Texas couple visiting Durango, Colorado says they were stalked by two mountain lions while hiking with their infant daughter on the Purgatory Trail System earlier this week. Will and Rylea Sadler were walking on a familiar trail, with their daughter strapped into a baby carrier, when they encountered the first mountain lion, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) in Durango.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pets
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Puppy mill owner now wants to rid himself of 189 dogs

Wayne County dog breeder Daniel Gingerich is asking a federal judge for permission to transfer all 189 dogs still in his possession to an Indiana organization that claims to be a charitable animal-rescue group. Earlier this week, U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose ordered Gingerich, who is accused of more than 100 violations of Animal […] The post Puppy mill owner now wants to rid himself of 189 dogs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ANIMALS
truecrimedaily

Pics of caged Missouri woman found before cabin burns down; Body found in desert search for NJ woman - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
MISSOURI STATE
MotorBiscuit

Is It Legal to Sleep in a Moving RV?

Ever since the pandemic, camping has become even more popular. Camper trailers, motorhomes, and RVs are all selling like hotcakes. One thing that seems to get overlooked is the laws that dictate what you’re allowed to do and not do when traveling with one. According to Cruise America, campers have...
CARS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy