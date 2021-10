COLUMBIA, Mo. — Josh Heupel didn't plan to spend too much time enjoying the moment after his first SEC win as Tennessee's head coach, but that doesn't mean he is diminishing what Saturday's 62-24 demolition of Missouri should mean to his players. Heupel returned to Columbia with his new team and put a beatdown on his former employer, a performance he said can be a template for the rest of the season and a result he called “important to our program as we continue to build.” But Heupel didn't plan on spending too much time celebrating a milestone win for his coaching resume.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO