Oak Creek, WI

Oak Creek land sale means start of construction for lakefront housing

By Sean Ryan
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 6 days ago
Milwaukee developer Scott Lurie’s F Street Group and the city of Oak Creek completed a $3.7 million lakefront land sale that was 18 months in the making.

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

