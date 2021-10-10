CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LP releases new single “Angels” & video

Cover picture for the articleEIGHT WEEK COUNTDOWN TO RELEASE OF HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ALBUM CHURCHES ON DECEMBER 3RD. Internationally-famed, singer-songwriter LP released her captivating new single “Angels” along with an accompanying video directed by Stephen “Norswrthy” Schofield (Halsey, Pharrell, Taylor Swift). The track was produced by Nate Campany (Tove Lo, K.Flay, Christina Aguillera) and Kyle Shearer (Becky G, Tove Lo, Carly Rae Jepsen), collectively known as Valley Girl, along with the album’s executive producer, Mike Del Rio (Kylie Minogue, X Ambassadors, Skylar Grey). “Angels” is the fifth single from LP’s highly anticipated new album, CHURCHES, set for release on December 3rd via SOTA Records. Click HERE to view the new video and HERE to listen to and purchase the song.

