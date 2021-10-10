Big Blue nightmare: Giants lose Barkley, Jones and Golladay to injury

Giants running back Saquon Barkley heads to the locker room on a medical cart in the first half during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Barkley’s left foot bent the wrong way after a collision with Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis. An overhead shot of the injury (Twitter link via Will Brinson of CBS Sports) showed severe swelling. That likely indicates a lateral inversion sprain, according to Dr. David J. Chao (on Twitter). Additional testing will confirm what Barkley has suffered, but it sounds like he’ll miss a few games at minimum.

Jones was the next star to go after clanging helmets with linebacker Jabrill Cox. Mike Glennon stepped in for Jones, and he might get the call again next week if Jones needs additional time to recover. Now, Golladay has also been ruled out for the game, leaving the Giants offense severely shorthanded. Beyond those three, they’re already without wide receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (also hamstring), plus left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot).

The Giants entered Sunday’s game at 1-3, dead last in the NFC East.