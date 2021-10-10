CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Blue nightmare: Giants lose Barkley, Jones and Golladay to injury

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
 6 days ago
Giants running back Saquon Barkley heads to the locker room on a medical cart in the first half during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Barkley’s left foot bent the wrong way after a collision with Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis. An overhead shot of the injury (Twitter link via Will Brinson of CBS Sports) showed severe swelling. That likely indicates a lateral inversion sprain, according to Dr. David J. Chao (on Twitter). Additional testing will confirm what Barkley has suffered, but it sounds like he’ll miss a few games at minimum.

Jones was the next star to go after clanging helmets with linebacker Jabrill Cox. Mike Glennon stepped in for Jones, and he might get the call again next week if Jones needs additional time to recover. Now, Golladay has also been ruled out for the game, leaving the Giants offense severely shorthanded. Beyond those three, they’re already without wide receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (also hamstring), plus left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot).

The Giants entered Sunday’s game at 1-3, dead last in the NFC East.

NFL

Giants evaluating Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay; Daniel Jones in concussion protocol

Sunday's matinee against the Cowboys quickly turned into something of a horror flick for the Giants. First, New York lost running back Saquon Barkley to a freak ankle injury. Then, late in the second quarter, quarterback Daniel Jones exited after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit. Jones was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out during halftime, as was receiver Kenny Golladay﻿, who suffered a knee injury at some point during the first half.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Suffers Knee Injury

The hits just keep on coming for the New York Giants. After losing their top running back (Saquon Barkley, ankle), their starting quarterback (Daniel Jones, head injury), and not having their starting left tackle (Andrew Thomas, foot), the Giants lost their top receiver. There was a little bit of good...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Giants' Barkley Out With Ankle Injury Against Cowboys

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled out in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys with a left ankle injury. The injury happened when Barkley stepped on Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis' foot on a play away from the ball. TV footage showed significant swelling on the ankle.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

