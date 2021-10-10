CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missed opportunity, Indy next | Vandermeer's View

By Marc Vandermeer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWins in the NFL are precious. Leads must be nurtured and handled with care. The Texans pulled out all the stops in building a 22-9 advantage over the Patriots with less than a half to go. But the offense cooled down and New England heated up as Houston fell 25-22. The Texans scored on a flea-flicker, went for it on fourth down three times and converted each one but ultimately couldn't overcome some errors and came up short.

