Bears stifle Raiders on the road, 20-9

3 keys for Bears to upset Raiders and final score prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After one quarter of the season, the Bears are 2-2. They’ve had two impressive wins and two ugly losses, and have already changed quarterbacks and play callers. So what do we make of this? Are the Bears the team with a dominant pass rush and a rookie quarterback who can make exciting plays? Or are they the team that makes mistakes in the secondary and has trouble blocking up front? Truthfully, it might be too early to tell. But we did learn in Week 4 that this team has some clear strengths, and if they lean on those strengths and execute, they have a path to victory. Looking ahead to this Sunday’s game against the Raiders, the Bears find themselves road underdogs. If they’re able to execute these three keys, however, they can pull off the upset in Vegas.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO