Bears stifle Raiders on the road, 20-9

By Daily Herald report
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt turns out the Bears were a safe bet in Vegas. The defense made a statement in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas. Raiders QB Derek Carr was limited to 206 passing yards with an interception and no TDs, and the Bears stifled Las Vegas' ground game.

Daily Herald

