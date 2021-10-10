Man arrested during investigation into shooting at Jefferson City park
Jefferson City police arrest a man in connection with a shooting at a park last week. The JCPD reports that on Thursday afternoon, they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been identified in a shooting at McClung Park Wednesday. Police say the driver, Michael James, got out of the vehicle and a bag of marijuana fell to the ground. Officers also found more marijuana and a Glock handgun in the vehicle.www.kjluradio.com
Comments / 0