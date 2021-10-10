CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson City, MO

Man arrested during investigation into shooting at Jefferson City park

kjluradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson City police arrest a man in connection with a shooting at a park last week. The JCPD reports that on Thursday afternoon, they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been identified in a shooting at McClung Park Wednesday. Police say the driver, Michael James, got out of the vehicle and a bag of marijuana fell to the ground. Officers also found more marijuana and a Glock handgun in the vehicle.

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Park#Marijuana#Cars#Police
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy