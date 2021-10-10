CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Must Reads from the Past Week

By Sam Yip
Over the past week, the Lakers played three exhibition games, where they saw a lot of room for improvement. However, there were plenty of content off the games that we will recap here.

The Lakers could definitely use the latest GM survey as motivation as they look to win a championship this year. Although the survey had the Lakers winning their conference with 80%, they came in as runner ups to win the title at 17% (Nets were favored 72%). Also, LeBron James was left off the top-6 to win this season’s MVP.

Jeanie Buss made it clear that Pau Gasol’s jersey will definitely hang in the rafters at Staples Center, and reiterated how there was never any doubt to that. Gasol helped the Lakers win two titles in 2010 and 2011.

The USC product got candid with the Athletic’s Shams Charania and revealed how he spent time with LeBron James about almost returning home and playing for the Lakers. He eventually signed with the Chicago Bulls and will play alongside former Lakers' Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

According to Jonathan Dienst of NBC, 18 former players were indicted by the New York Federal Court of defrauding the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan by claiming fake reimbursement claims for dental and medical services they never intended to get. Compared to Wall Street fraud, $4 million is minuscule, but this health insurance established by the last CBA agreement from the NBPA was intended to help the elder players who desperately need the health care to survive. Candace Buckner of the Washington Post had great insight on this issue.

