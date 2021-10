The latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, is breaking pandemic records at the international box office. The film, which will be the fifth and final Bond film to star Daniel Craig, opened in theaters in 54 countries internationally on September 30th and grossed $119 million this weekend according to The Wrap, a number that makes it the best international debut for a film since the start of the pandemic (without the Chinese box office - No Time To Die will open in China on October 22). The film is performing especially well in the U.K. where it's set another pandemic record with a 4-day opening box office of $34.8 million, the highest for a post-shutdown and sixth among all-time U.K. opening weekend records.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO