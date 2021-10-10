Houston Texans Explain Injury Decisions In Loss

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans receiver Danny Amendola was inactive for Sunday's 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots due to a strained hamstring. He's missed three games in a row.

Amendola, who has six catches on six targets and one touchdown, returned to practice this week for the first time since getting hurt Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

With receiver Anthony Miller released this week, the Texans were to lean on Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley, as well as return specialist Andre Roberts. Chris Moore, primarily a special-teams contributor, was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday, and caught five passes for 109 yards and one touchdown on five targets.

"Some time throughout the week, I figured I might have my opportunity," Moore said. "You never know for sure because the roster is always fluctuating, but I just stayed ready. Whenever they called my name, I was ready to play."

Veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins was active Sunday against the Patriots after being a healthy scratch the last two weeks.

Signed to a two-year, $6 million contract this offseason, with a maximum value of $8 million, Jenkins had played in two games this season with two tackles with zero sacks or quarterback hits.

Jenkins had a strong performance against the Patriots with a season-high four tackles, one for a loss and one quarterback hit.

Jenkins played last season under a one-year, $3.75 million contract that included $3.25 million guaranteed and a $1.75 million signing bonus. He had 32 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble last season after recording a career-high eight sacks two seasons ago.

With Jenkins getting an opportunity, defensive end Charles Omenihu was inactive. A former fifth-round pick and Big 12 defensive lineman of the year from Texas, Omenihu had nine tackles and was tied for the team lead with Whitney Mercilus with three quarterback hits.

“We just felt like some other guys needed a chance,” Texans coach David Culley said. “They hadn’t played. Jordan Jenkins hadn’t played (a lot) this year. He’d been inactive for the most part. We felt like he had a good week of practice, and we wanted to give him an opportunity.”

The Texans defensive line had the same starters as the previous two games -- Jon Greenard, Jacob Martin, Maliek Collins and Roy Lopez -- against a depleted Patriots offensive line that has been hit by COVID positives and injuries.

The Patriots had just one regular starter, center David Andrews, in the lineup with guard Shaq Mason and tackle Trent Brown out with injuries. Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu are on COVID-19 reserve list.

The Texans placed offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve with a back injury, per sources, and Charlie Heck replaced him at right tackle.

The Texans' other inactives were rookie tight end Brevin Jordan (illness), cornerback Jimmy Moreland, running back Rex Burkhead (hip) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (trade request, legal issues). And now there is postgame concern for tackle Laremy Tunsil, who is getting an MRI on his thumb.