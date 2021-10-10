CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Houston Texans Explain Injury Decisions In Loss

By Mike Fisher
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28eMA8_0cNCmx3P00

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans receiver Danny Amendola was inactive for Sunday's 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots due to a strained hamstring. He's missed three games in a row.

Amendola, who has six catches on six targets and one touchdown, returned to practice this week for the first time since getting hurt Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

With receiver Anthony Miller released this week, the Texans were to lean on Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley, as well as return specialist Andre Roberts. Chris Moore, primarily a special-teams contributor, was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday, and caught five passes for 109 yards and one touchdown on five targets.

"Some time throughout the week, I figured I might have my opportunity," Moore said. "You never know for sure because the roster is always fluctuating, but I just stayed ready. Whenever they called my name, I was ready to play."

Veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins was active Sunday against the Patriots after being a healthy scratch the last two weeks.

Signed to a two-year, $6 million contract this offseason, with a maximum value of $8 million, Jenkins had played in two games this season with two tackles with zero sacks or quarterback hits.

Jenkins had a strong performance against the Patriots with a season-high four tackles, one for a loss and one quarterback hit.

Texans Franchise QB? Mills Sets Record

Texans quarterback Davis Mills showed maybe he could be the QB of the future for Houston.

1 hour ago

Texans’ Zach Cunningham’s Role Shrinking?

How the Texans are handling Zach Cunningham's reduced role

Culley Admits Mistake in Texans' Loss: 'I’ve Got To Do a Better Job'

Texans’ David Culley: ‘I should have declined the penalty’

Jenkins played last season under a one-year, $3.75 million contract that included $3.25 million guaranteed and a $1.75 million signing bonus. He had 32 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble last season after recording a career-high eight sacks two seasons ago.

With Jenkins getting an opportunity, defensive end Charles Omenihu was inactive. A former fifth-round pick and Big 12 defensive lineman of the year from Texas, Omenihu had nine tackles and was tied for the team lead with Whitney Mercilus with three quarterback hits.

“We just felt like some other guys needed a chance,” Texans coach David Culley said. “They hadn’t played. Jordan Jenkins hadn’t played (a lot) this year. He’d been inactive for the most part. We felt like he had a good week of practice, and we wanted to give him an opportunity.”

The Texans defensive line had the same starters as the previous two games -- Jon Greenard, Jacob Martin, Maliek Collins and Roy Lopez -- against a depleted Patriots offensive line that has been hit by COVID positives and injuries.

The Patriots had just one regular starter, center David Andrews, in the lineup with guard Shaq Mason and tackle Trent Brown out with injuries. Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu are on COVID-19 reserve list.

The Texans placed offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve with a back injury, per sources, and Charlie Heck replaced him at right tackle.

The Texans' other inactives were rookie tight end Brevin Jordan (illness), cornerback Jimmy Moreland, running back Rex Burkhead (hip) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (trade request, legal issues). And now there is postgame concern for tackle Laremy Tunsil, who is getting an MRI on his thumb.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Jenkins
Person
David Culley
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Injury#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Cleveland Browns#Texans Franchise Qb
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Russell Wilson Mourns Best Friend’s Death

Loosing a best friend can be tough on anyone. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently lost his bestfriend Trevor Moawad to Cancer. Of course, the football player didn’t take the news of Moawad’s passing lightly. Since his death, Wilson and his famous wife Ciara, have mourned over the untimely death of their friend. Recently, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gave a tribute to his dear friend.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
869
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy