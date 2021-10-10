CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brad Holmes Owes Jared Goff an Apology

By Vito Chirco
AllLions
AllLions
 6 days ago

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Another week and another loss to start off the Dan Campbell era in Detroit that was littered with careless errors committed by Jared Goff and the Lions' offense.

And after five weeks of it, enough is enough. The fans are fed up with the offense's lack of progression, and it's become painfully obvious: Detroit general manager Brad Holmes didn't do enough this offseason to supply Goff with sufficient receiving options.

Sure, for the majority of the 2021 campaign, Goff has been careless with the football, which was on display once again Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. He committed multiple turnovers (a fumble and an interception), stalling two more potential scoring drives. The two turnovers gave him 45 total since the start of the 2019 season -- the most committed by any player in that time span.

However, for as bad as Goff has been at holding on to the football through the first quarter of the season, it's also true that Holmes did the first-year Lions signal-caller no favors by failing to adequately upgrade the team's receivers room over the offseason.

And, it's played a significant factor in the poor start to the Goff experiment in the Motor City.

For starters, Holmes' two biggest free-agent acquisitions at the position over the offseason -- Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman -- have combined for a measly two receptions and 14 yards through the first five games of the 2021 campaign. And, all of those stats belong to Williams, as Perriman didn't even make Detroit's season-opening 53-man roster.

Meanwhile, Williams hasn't played a single down since Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. Williams exited the aforementioned contest prematurely, after taking an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit and suffering a concussion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14U6dd_0cNCmwAg00
© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3mH8_0cNCmwAg00
Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

Fast-forward to Week 5, and you'll find that Goff's only two reliable pass-catchers have been a running back and tight end -- second-year RB D'Andre Swift and third-year TE T.J. Hockenson.

Swift leads all Detroit offensive performers with 29 catches, while Hockenson comes in at No. 2 on the Lions with 24 receptions.

Twitter Reacts: Has Dan Campbell Been 'Lionized?'

Social media reacts to Dan Campbell's emotional postgame media session following the Detroit Lions 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Lions' Week 5 Studs and Duds

Read more on the Detroit Lions' studs and duds, following their 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

Dan Campbell Wipes Away Tears Following Loss to Vikings

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell became emotional, following the Lions' 19-17 loss to the Vikings.

Quintez Cephus and Amon-Ra St. Brown have also put together some decent numbers in recent weeks, especially the USC product in St. Brown.

St. Brown has caught 13 balls for 135 yards over the past two weeks, including a team-and-career-high seven receptions Sunday in Minnesota.

Yet, fans have to temper their expectations with him a bit, because he is just a rookie. And, until proven otherwise, Cephus and St. Brown can't be expected to be anything more than quality No. 3-caliber receivers.

So, they're not going to be the type of wideouts that allow Goff to play a higher-quality brand of football moving forward.

The same can be said about the likes of KhaDarel Hodge, Kalif Raymond and Trinity Benson, all of whom were at one point undrafted free agents.

It's a lackluster bunch of receivers that most NFL quarterbacks -- outside of a select few passers (i.e. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes) -- would have a hard time establishing a solid connection with.

Despite this being the case, Holmes told reporters in September that Goff's 2021 season would be evaluated based upon two factors: the quality of production and the level of chemistry he develops with his new group of receivers.

“I do think that you can fairly evaluate him, because he’s throwing to some guys that are getting open, that are creating separation, that have explosiveness and are making tough plays, tough catches and are being where they’re supposed to be," Holmes said. "Jared is a very accurate quarterback, and you have receivers that are getting open. And, at the end of the day, that’s what the receiver’s job is: to get open. I think it’s been easy to evaluate Jared so far."

Still, Goff needs all the help he can get to be a productive NFL signal-caller, and he simply doesn't have enough of it in Detroit.

And, it serves as a referendum on the subpar job that Holmes did this past offseason in building up his team's depleted receivers group.

Brad, you owe Jared an apology for setting him up for failure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDh1v_0cNCmwAg00
© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Comments / 4

Related
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Detroit Lions Trade Rumors

The Detroit Lions aren’t exactly ready to be called sellers at this point in the season. However, the front office is willing to part ways with veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are exploring trade options for Collins because they want to free...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Terry Bradshaw makes surprising comment about Detroit Lions

Over the past few seasons, former NFL QB Terry Bradshaw has used just about every opportunity he has been given to take a shot at the Detroit Lions. Most of Bradshaw’s comments have been directed towards the incompetence of former Lions head coach Matt Patricia but now there is a new sheriff in town and his name is Dan Campbell.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Kalif Raymond
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings might have a major problem in their locker room

Following his team’s big win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler took to Twitter to express his frustrations. Sunday was a great day to be a member of the Minnesota Vikings after the team was able to finally get their first win of the season by defeating the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wash#The Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
The Spun

Detroit Lions Are Reportedly Exploring Notable Trade

The NFL trade deadline is still over a month away, but it appears the Detroit Lions are already willing to part ways with at least one of their veteran players. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to report that Detroit is exploring trade options for veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLions

Dan Campbell Wipes Away Tears Following Loss to Vikings

The Detroit Lions were unfortunately on the wrong side of another late-game field goal that cost them an opportunity to win a football game. After Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who has taken over at linebacker for Jamie Collins, punched the football loose from Vikings running back Alexander Mattison late in the fourth quarter, Detroit's defense recovered the football.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions mentioned as potential suitor for Deshaun Watson

Heading into the 2021 season, many were willing to give Jared Goff every opportunity to prove that he could be the QB of the future for the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, Goff has been a turnover machine and the consensus is that the Lions will select a QB in either the 2022 or 2023 NFL Draft to lead the team into the future.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sheds light on an odd exchange between him and Mike Zimmer

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph hit a 54-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired Sunday, and after the kick went through the uprights, emotions ran high. Just ask Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins. Cousins went up to Zimmer and the two shared a passionate exchange in the aftermath of the win. Some thought it was an argument, some that it was a loving embrace. Cousins cleared things up after the game:
NFL
FanSided

Mike Zimmer reveals why he and Kirk Cousins got in a sideline shoving match

The Minnesota Vikings had a brief shoving match that featured their head coach, Mike Zimmer, and starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, during their win Sunday. As the Minnesota Vikings were securing a 19-17 win against the Detroit Lions, Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins initiated a confusing and bizarre shoving match with Mike Zimmer. The two ended up shoving each other for a few seconds and then were separated.
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy