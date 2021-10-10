Jeff Duncan: Saints take care of business, head to bye week with some juice

How did you feel about the win after watching the tape?. “I felt good. I mentioned after the game from an offensive perspective, they got into some heavy fronts, they played a lot of man to man. It wasn’t going to be a zone game. Generally speaking, when that happens, you’re one going to hit some big plays and that’s exactly what happened. They played a few snaps of some single safety, three deep, for under match or some quarters. But for the most part, we received a lot of heavy fronts. We thought that would be the case, especially with the injury at linebacker and then, defensively we knew containing their quarterback and some of the RPOs they give him (Taylor Heinicke) were going to be the key. So obviously, in the kicking game, Blake (Gillikin) was outstanding. It was a good win, a good road win.”

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO