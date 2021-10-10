CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jeff Duncan: Saints take care of business, head to bye week with some juice

By JEFF DUNCAN
NOLA.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Gillikin got the game ball. That’s all you need to know about the aesthetics of the Saints’ 33-22 win against the Washington Football Team. You know it’s an ugly game when the punter is the star performer. Wins don’t get much uglier than the one the Saints recorded at...

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

Saints Key Players Set to Return After Bye

The Saints carried a winning record into their bye week despite the absence of a long list of talent. This team will now be back near full strength by Halloween, and poised to send a wave of terror through the rest of the league
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things to know about Washington-Saints heading into Week 5

The Washington Football Team returns to FedEx Field in Week 5 to host the New Orleans Saints. This is the first time head coach Ron Rivera will meet his longtime rivals as the head coach of Washington. Both teams enter Sunday’s meeting with identical 2-2 records. However, Washington desperately needs a win as it begins a critical stretch in Week 6 with games against the Chiefs, Packers, Broncos and Buccaneers.
NFL
NBC Sports

One number to know heading into WFT's Week 5 meeting with Saints

Before every one of Washington's matchups for the 2021 season, Pete Hailey will present one number to know for that particular battle. Here's what's on his mind, and what should be on your mind, for when the squad comes home to face off with the Saints. 22.9. This weekend's matchup...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USA Today

Saints take a tumble in Week 5 NFL power rankings

Rank: 13 (-1) Author’s take: “How do you explain RB Alvin Kamara not getting targeted once as a receiver … or handing it off to him 26 times? Baffling.”. Author’s take: “Last week we asked one thing: Will the real Saints would please stand up? Well, they listened. New Orleans let the lowly Giants into their house and take a late, comeback win. Even tougher considering it was the first game actually in New Orleans this season.”
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Week 6 storylines: Full-blown kicker chaos, Matt Nagy’s greatest luxury and Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Last Dance’

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will play Sunday at Soldier Field with first place in the NFC North on the line. The Bears are hoping the momentum from last week’s 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders can carry them forward. But the Packers have won their last four games and appear as if they might be close to be hitting their stride on offense. As kickoff approaches, here’s the inside ...
NFL
NOLA.com

Walker: Saints need momentum from a victory heading into bye week

It's just the fifth game of the season, so it's not a make or break one. But there's no denying the New Orleans Saints' game against the Washington Football Team is an important one. With a victory, the Saints improve to 3-2 and gain some much needed momentum heading into...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Juice#American Football#Nfl Films Follies#Sportscenter#Packers#Patriots
chatsports.com

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas among eight missing starters who can give team 'juice' after bye

METAIRIE, La. – Has any team ever appreciated an early-season bye more than the New Orleans Saints?. They survived the first five weeks at 3-2 despite missing eight starters for most of the season: Receivers Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith, left tackle Terron Armstead, center Erik McCoy, defensive tackle David Onyemata, defensive end Marcus Davenport, linebacker Kwon Alexander and kicker Wil Lutz.
NFL
chatsports.com

Fleur-de-Links, October 11: Saints head into their bye week with a win

The Saints are able to overcome gaffs on offense, defense, and special teams to score a win over the Washington Football Team. After taking a dirty hit from William Jackson III, Taysom Hill was carted off the field and sustained a concussion. Jameis Winston impressively connected with Marquez Callaway on...
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Quotes: Sean Payton, Demario Davis as Saints start bye week

How did you feel about the win after watching the tape?. “I felt good. I mentioned after the game from an offensive perspective, they got into some heavy fronts, they played a lot of man to man. It wasn’t going to be a zone game. Generally speaking, when that happens, you’re one going to hit some big plays and that’s exactly what happened. They played a few snaps of some single safety, three deep, for under match or some quarters. But for the most part, we received a lot of heavy fronts. We thought that would be the case, especially with the injury at linebacker and then, defensively we knew containing their quarterback and some of the RPOs they give him (Taylor Heinicke) were going to be the key. So obviously, in the kicking game, Blake (Gillikin) was outstanding. It was a good win, a good road win.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox8live.com

Overtime Podcast #257 - Saints Enter Bye Week with Win in Washington

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints outlasted Washington in a roller coaster of a game including a Hail Mary, a 72-yard touchdown pass and a number of Black and Gold turnovers and takeaways. The outcome was a 33-22 victory on the road that leaves them 3-2 entering the bye week.
NFL
NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: The Saints are poised to go on a run. Here's why.

In thrashing Green Bay in their Week 1 opener, the New Orleans Saints showed their vast potential. When on their A game, they can beat any team in the league. In losing at home to the 1-4 New York Giants three weeks later, they also showed their floor. They can also lose to any team in the league.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

CSC Staff Picks, Week 6: Saints predicted to lose ground during the bye

The New Orleans Saints might not be playing this week, but that doesn’t mean we’re taking a week off here at CSC. Half of the NFC South is in action (with the Atlanta Falcons also the “beneficiary” of an early bye week), and generally the Saints and Falcons are expected to lose a bit of ground in the division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are unanimously picked to beat the Eagles tonight on Thursday Night Football and build on their first place lead, while there is mixed confidence in the Carolina Panthers’ chances of upsetting the Minnesota Vikings at home.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

New Orleans Saints rookie roundup heading into the bye week

The New Orleans Saints are now firmly in the hunt for an NFC playoff spot. New Orleans improved to 3-2 on the season with a 33-22 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Quarterback Jameis Winston, who leads the NFL in highest touchdown percentage per pass attempt this season,...
NFL
NOLA.com

Saints huddle: Answering the questions the Saints face as they enter their bye

The NFL regular season has been going a full five weeks, but you might have a hard time convincing the New Orleans Saints of that. A hurricane that forced them out of their homes for a month, contributing to a grueling travel schedule that took them from New Orleans, to Texas, to Florida, to North Carolina, to Massachusetts, and finally, to Washington D.C. The injuries haven’t helped matters either, as the team has been operating with a dozen players on either injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy