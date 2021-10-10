Patriots Ups & Downs: A tale of two halves in Texas
For a while there, it looked like the Patriots were facing a mostly “down” day in the postgame Ups & Downs. But a second-half comeback victory helped change that. Surprisingly enough, it’s the Patriots defense that gets the bulk of the “downs” in this one, as the Texans and rookie quarterback Davis Mills had their way with them for much of the game. But a clutch performance by the offense and kicking game helped balance things out.985thesportshub.com
