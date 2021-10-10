Transcripts: Saints Coach Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Marquez Callaway, Marshon Lattimore, Blake Gillikin following win over Washington Football Team

You said after the game that you told your team you wanted them to take something away from this. What is your view after looking at the film?. "There were a number of things. Number one in our league, there's really just two scores. A couple of things that we didn't really want to happen in that game that were keys was to eliminate the explosives. Defensively we weren't able to do that. They had a number of big plays, particularly in the passing game. It became harder to get pressure when it became more one-dimensional just relative to the timing of the ball coming out or some of the max protections. They were either spreading us out and throwing it real quick, or condensing some formations with more of a shot play. Offensively, there's a couple sequences where we have a chance to…I don't want to say close out…But to shift the field position in our favor, take more time off the clock. We gave up a big return in the kicking game. There are a number of things, when you get into position to close out a game or put some distance between you and your opponent, we just weren't good enough to do it. Collectively when you watch the tape today, it's a frustrating loss and nonetheless, it's a loss and that's really the point I was making yesterday. (My intention is to emphasize) the game's over, but we need to learn from it."

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO