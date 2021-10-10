CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Transcripts: Saints Coach Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Marquez Callaway, Marshon Lattimore, Blake Gillikin following win over Washington Football Team

neworleanssaints.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It was a hard-fought win. We had a couple things happen early on. I'm not even talking about plays. But players get hurt that changed a little bit with the flow of the game, and I thought our other guys responded well. Any questions?" On his assessment of quarterback Jameis...

www.neworleanssaints.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
FanSided

Saints: Jameis Winston praises everyone but himself after Week 5 win

The New Orleans Saints won on Sunday against the Washington Football Team, but if you watched Jameis Winston’s post-game press conference without the audio, you might’ve thought someone’s cat had died. Sharply dressed in suit and tie, Winston responded to reporters with tight-lipped expressions for most of the press conference.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Sports Illustrated

WATCH: Jameis Winston throws incredible Hail Mary touchdown for Saints

Jameis Winston being Jameis Winston. Winston seems to be the most entertaining player in the National Football League right now. There are numerous reasons why the entire country loves watching him because let's be honest, you never know what could come on the next play for the former national champion out of Florida State.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Saints’ fans embarrassed the Washington Football Team

I could not believe it when I could hear Saints fans loudly chanting in unison, “DEFENSE…DEFENSE…DEFENSE…” when the quarterback (QB) Taylor Heinicke was calling out the plays, standing in the shotgun formation on Sunday. It brought back memories of when I went to interview with the Redskins back in 2019...
NFL
ESPN

New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston throws TDs of 72 and 49 yards

LANDOVER, Md. -- Jameis Winston threw the longest pass of his career for a 72-yard touchdown, turned the ball over twice, then completed a 48-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass -- all in the first half of Sunday's game at Washington. Winston's Hail Mary was caught by receiver Marquez Callaway in...
NFL
whodatdish.com

Saints: Blake Gillikin snubbed after spectacular game

By now, everyone knows (or should know) the New Orleans Saints punter’s name: Blake Gillikin. Gillikin recently made headlines for his punting heroics in Week 5 against the Washington Football Team, when he recorded 268 yards on five kicks with a long of 60. Punts are hardly on any sports...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Audacy

Jameis Winston: Sean Payton hasn't handed me 'the keys' yet, and that's OK

Does Sean Payton fully trust Jameis Winston as the Saints' starting quarterback?. There are a lot of potential answers to that question, but the most telling came from the signal-caller himself: Not completely, but that's just how football works. "He didn’t just hand over the keys to Drew [Brees] in...
NFL
WGNO

Saints’ passing paucity not a problem for Winston, Payton

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston says coach Sean Payton is teaching him new ways to win. Winston says it’s different for a team not to rely more on his throwing arm to move the ball. But he also says it’s worth it because New Orleans has demonstrated it can win with running […]
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call | 2021 NFL Week 4

You said after the game that you told your team you wanted them to take something away from this. What is your view after looking at the film?. "There were a number of things. Number one in our league, there's really just two scores. A couple of things that we didn't really want to happen in that game that were keys was to eliminate the explosives. Defensively we weren't able to do that. They had a number of big plays, particularly in the passing game. It became harder to get pressure when it became more one-dimensional just relative to the timing of the ball coming out or some of the max protections. They were either spreading us out and throwing it real quick, or condensing some formations with more of a shot play. Offensively, there's a couple sequences where we have a chance to…I don't want to say close out…But to shift the field position in our favor, take more time off the clock. We gave up a big return in the kicking game. There are a number of things, when you get into position to close out a game or put some distance between you and your opponent, we just weren't good enough to do it. Collectively when you watch the tape today, it's a frustrating loss and nonetheless, it's a loss and that's really the point I was making yesterday. (My intention is to emphasize) the game's over, but we need to learn from it."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Saints head coach Sean Payton not happy with kicker Aldrick Rosas

Sean Payton is not happy with kicker Aldrick Rosas. That much is clear. Payton’s New Orleans Saints lost 27-21 to the New York Giants in overtime on Sunday. Their defense allowed the Giants to drive and score the winning touchdown on the first possession of the extra period. After the...
NFL
NOLA.com

CB Marshon Lattimore is dominant leader for Saints, even with cast on his hand

To comprehend the importance of Marshon Lattimore to what the New Orleans Saints do defensively, teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson suggests taking a look at the raw numbers from last week’s game against the New England Patriots. The one which, by the way, Lattimore played with a cast on his injured right...
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Quarterback Jameis Winston has another good showing for New Orleans Saints

As much of a gut-punch as it was for the Saints (2-2) to lose an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, there were plays and players to like from the game that shouldn't be ignored. OFFENSE: Quarterback Jameis Winston had his most productive passing game as a Saint. But it...
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Alvin Kamara: Career-high 26 carries

Kamara rushed 26 times for 120 yards during Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants. After entering the year with only one game with 20 carries, Kamara has now topped that mark three times through four weeks, and Sunday's 26 rush attempts represented a career high. Now that Tony Jones (ankle) is possibly set to miss time, Kamara probably won't be losing carries to anyone anytime soon. While his relatively low usage in the passing game (by his standards) isn't ideal, the fact that Kamara has room to grow in that area could be viewed as a positive for his upside in games moving forward, starting with a Week 5 road matchup against Washington.
NFL
ourcommunitynow.com

Washington's Rivera now faces Saints with Winston and Payton

The previous time Ron Rivera faced the New Orleans Saints, he was on the brink of being fired from his job and in Washington's sights to take over after the season. Back then, Rivera was used to facing the Saints coached by Sean Payton and had plenty of experience against teams quarterbacked by Jameis Winston.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Saints transcripts: Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, Paulson Adebo, and Cody Parkey media availability | 2021 NFL Week 5

Is it tough coming in and throwing one pass then leaving the game and do you wish you could get a rhythm?. "Yeah, for sure I think any time you just go in and do one thing one time, you know, it's challenging, but I've been doing it for a while and we make it work and it's something that I'm used to and kind of know what it takes for me to be prepared to do that and so I'm good with that. I think some of the things that you can't really control is there's different things that I'm asked to do, whether it's blocking or throwing a route or whatever and sometimes you smash your hand or whatever and then you have to go and throw a ball and it's one of the things that you just make do."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy