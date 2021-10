HOUSTON — In the absence of Danny Amendola, the Houston Texans elevated wide receiver Chris Moore from the practice squad to fill the void. It was his second time this season having his name called from the Texans’ practice squad. But unlike his first outing in a Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Moore played a vital role in the Texans’ 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots, Sunday afternoon, at NRG Stadium.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO